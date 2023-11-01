Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Utah State Aggies. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. More details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Utah State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Great Osobor 11 18.5 9.2 2.7 1.0 1.9 Mason Falslev 11 11.9 4.4 3.2 1.8 0.3 Ian Martinez 10 12.0 2.9 1.6 1.1 0.9 Darius Brown II 11 10.6 3.4 7.9 1.7 0.4 Josh Uduje 11 9.2 2.6 1.0 0.8 0.3 Isaac Johnson 11 7.2 2.5 0.8 0.2 0.3 Agbonkpolo 9 5.8 4.2 0.8 1.0 0.2 Javon Jackson 9 3.6 0.8 0.7 0.2 0.0 Karson Templin 8 3.4 2.8 0.0 0.0 0.4 Kalifa Sakho 9 2.4 1.6 0.0 0.2 0.6

Utah State season stats

This season, Utah State has won 10 games so far (10-1).

The Aggies are unbeaten at home (5-0) and 2-1 on the road, while going 3-0 in neutral-site games this year.

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 20, Utah State took down the Akron Zips (No. 65 in the RPI) by a score of 65-62.

The Aggies have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Utah State has two games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Utah State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 San Francisco H 4:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 East Tennessee State H 9:00 PM Tue, Jan 2 Air Force A 4:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Colorado State H 9:00 PM Tue, Jan 9 Wyoming H 9:00 PM

