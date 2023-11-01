The Utah State Aggies (10-1) will next play at home against the San Francisco Dons, on Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Utah State Aggies in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Utah State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Utah State's next matchup information

Opponent: San Francisco Dons

San Francisco Dons Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Broadcast: MW Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Utah State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Utah State players

Shop for Utah State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Great Osobor 11 18.5 9.2 2.7 1.0 1.9 58.9% (76-129) 33.3% (1-3) Mason Falslev 11 11.9 4.4 3.2 1.8 0.3 63.6% (56-88) 37.5% (9-24) Ian Martinez 10 12.0 2.9 1.6 1.1 0.9 55.0% (44-80) 33.3% (11-33) Darius Brown II 11 10.6 3.4 7.9 1.7 0.4 41.7% (40-96) 40.8% (20-49) Josh Uduje 11 9.2 2.6 1.0 0.8 0.3 49.4% (39-79) 44.4% (12-27)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.