The Utah State Aggies (10-1) will next play at home against the San Francisco Dons, on Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Utah State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 San Francisco H 4:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 East Tennessee State H 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Air Force A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Colorado State H 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Wyoming H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UNLV A 3:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 New Mexico A 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Fresno State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Boise State A 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 San Jose State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 San Diego State A 3:30 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Nevada H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Boise State H 10:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Wyoming A 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Colorado State A 5:30 PM

Utah State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: San Francisco Dons
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Top Utah State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Great Osobor 11 18.5 9.2 2.7 1.0 1.9 58.9% (76-129) 33.3% (1-3)
Mason Falslev 11 11.9 4.4 3.2 1.8 0.3 63.6% (56-88) 37.5% (9-24)
Ian Martinez 10 12.0 2.9 1.6 1.1 0.9 55.0% (44-80) 33.3% (11-33)
Darius Brown II 11 10.6 3.4 7.9 1.7 0.4 41.7% (40-96) 40.8% (20-49)
Josh Uduje 11 9.2 2.6 1.0 0.8 0.3 49.4% (39-79) 44.4% (12-27)

