Utah Tech team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tanner Christensen 10 12.8 7.4 1.3 0.7 1.3 Beon Riley 10 11.1 5.8 1.7 0.8 0.2 Noa Gonsalves 10 10.5 2.8 1.9 1.3 0.1 Aric Demings 10 10.2 2.7 3.4 0.3 0.2 Jaylen Searles 10 9.8 5.1 1.9 1.3 0.4 David Elliott IV 4 11.8 2.8 1.0 1.8 0.0 Larry Olayinka 10 4.0 2.6 0.3 0.2 1.6 Unisa Turay 9 3.1 1.2 1.8 0.7 0.0 Caleb Stearman 9 2.8 1.7 0.2 0.3 0.2 Tennessee Rainwater 7 1.6 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.0

Utah Tech season stats

Utah Tech has five wins so far this season (5-5).

The Trailblazers have one home win this year (1-1), are 3-4 on the road and are 1-0 in neutral-site games.

Utah Tech, in its signature win of the season, took down the Utah Valley Wolverines 65-53 on December 2.

The Trailblazers, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on Utah Tech's schedule in 2023-24.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Utah Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 North Dakota H 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Colorado A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Florida International H 5:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Seattle U A 10:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Grand Canyon H 9:00 PM

