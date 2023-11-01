Buy Tickets for Utah Tech Trailblazers Basketball Games
A game at home versus the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks is on deck for the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5), on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Utah Tech games
Utah Tech's next matchup information
- Opponent: North Dakota Fightin' Hawks
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Burns Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Utah Tech players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tanner Christensen
|10
|12.8
|7.4
|1.3
|0.7
|1.3
|57.0% (49-86)
|33.3% (4-12)
|Beon Riley
|10
|11.1
|5.8
|1.7
|0.8
|0.2
|48.6% (34-70)
|56.3% (9-16)
|Noa Gonsalves
|10
|10.5
|2.8
|1.9
|1.3
|0.1
|43.3% (39-90)
|32.0% (16-50)
|Aric Demings
|10
|10.2
|2.7
|3.4
|0.3
|0.2
|39.5% (34-86)
|34.3% (12-35)
|Jaylen Searles
|10
|9.8
|5.1
|1.9
|1.3
|0.4
|33.6% (36-107)
|36.6% (15-41)
