A game at home versus the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks is on deck for the Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5), on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET.

Utah Tech's next matchup information

Opponent: North Dakota Fightin' Hawks

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Burns Arena

Burns Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Utah Tech players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tanner Christensen 10 12.8 7.4 1.3 0.7 1.3 57.0% (49-86) 33.3% (4-12) Beon Riley 10 11.1 5.8 1.7 0.8 0.2 48.6% (34-70) 56.3% (9-16) Noa Gonsalves 10 10.5 2.8 1.9 1.3 0.1 43.3% (39-90) 32.0% (16-50) Aric Demings 10 10.2 2.7 3.4 0.3 0.2 39.5% (34-86) 34.3% (12-35) Jaylen Searles 10 9.8 5.1 1.9 1.3 0.4 33.6% (36-107) 36.6% (15-41)

