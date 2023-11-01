When you're cheering on Utah during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Utes' recent numbers and trends, below.

Utah team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Branden Carlson 8 17.0 6.5 1.8 0.6 1.0 Gabe Madsen 9 14.6 4.3 1.8 1.1 0.2 Rollie Worster 9 10.7 5.6 6.1 1.9 0.2 Cole Bajema 9 10.4 3.1 1.0 0.9 0.1 Keba Keita 7 10.3 6.9 0.4 0.9 1.3 Lawson Lovering 9 7.9 4.7 1.8 0.8 0.8 Ben Carlson 9 7.0 4.0 0.4 0.1 0.1 Hunter Erickson 9 5.6 1.4 3.6 0.4 0.2 Luka Tarlac 7 1.0 1.0 0.3 0.1 0.1 Brandon Haddock 2 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Utah season stats

Utah has put together a 7-2 record so far this season.

The Utes are 5-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Utah's signature win this season came on December 9 in a 73-69 victory against the No. 18 BYU Cougars.

The Utes have produced one win in two games against teams in the AP's Top 25 this season.

There are 19 games remaining on Utah's schedule in 2023-24, and two are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Utah games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Utah Valley H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Bellarmine H 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Washington State H 8:30 PM Sun, Dec 31 Washington H 6:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Arizona State A 11:00 PM

