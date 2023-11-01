Utah (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 16 at 4:00 PM ET, at home against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

If you're looking to catch the Utah Utes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Utah games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Utah's next matchup information

Opponent: Utah Valley Wolverines

Utah Valley Wolverines Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Utah's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Utah players

Shop for Utah gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Branden Carlson 8 17.0 6.5 1.8 0.6 1.0 46.9% (46-98) 34.4% (11-32) Gabe Madsen 9 14.6 4.3 1.8 1.1 0.2 50.5% (49-97) 44.8% (26-58) Rollie Worster 9 10.7 5.6 6.1 1.9 0.2 36.6% (30-82) 25.0% (4-16) Cole Bajema 9 10.4 3.1 1.0 0.9 0.1 46.0% (29-63) 37.5% (15-40) Keba Keita 7 10.3 6.9 0.4 0.9 1.3 73.8% (31-42) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.