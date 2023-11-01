Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Utah Valley Wolverines! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more.

Utah Valley team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Caleb Stone-Carrawell 10 13.6 2.9 1.5 0.3 0.3 Tanner Toolson 10 11.0 4.5 1.6 1.2 0.5 Drake Allen 8 11.6 3.3 3.4 1.5 0.3 Jaden McClanahan 10 8.6 4.0 3.9 0.6 0.1 Trevin Dorius 10 7.6 6.7 0.9 0.9 1.6 Kmani Doughty 10 7.0 1.9 1.0 0.4 0.5 Nate Tshimanga 10 4.5 3.9 1.6 0.5 0.1 Osiris Grady 10 3.0 3.5 0.3 0.7 0.4 Trevan Leonhardt 10 2.7 1.1 0.9 1.2 0.1 Ethan Potter 8 2.4 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.4

Utah Valley season stats

This season, Utah Valley has won six games so far (6-4).

The Wolverines are a perfect 4-0 at home while going 1-3 on the road this year (1-1 in neutral-site games).

Utah Valley's best win this season came against the Sam Houston Bearkats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 173) in the RPI. Utah Valley brought home the 79-73 in overtime win on the road on November 9.

The Wolverines have played no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Utah Valley has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Utah Valley games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Utah A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Liberty H 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Boise State A 9:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Cal Baptist H 8:00 PM Sat, Jan 6 Southern Utah H 4:00 PM

