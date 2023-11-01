Buy Tickets for Utah Valley Wolverines Basketball Games
With a record of 6-4, the Utah Valley Wolverines' next game is at the Utah Utes, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
If you're looking to see the Utah Valley Wolverines in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Utah Valley games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Utah Valley's next matchup information
- Opponent: Utah Utes
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Utah Valley's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Utah Valley players
Shop for Utah Valley gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Caleb Stone-Carrawell
|10
|13.6
|2.9
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|45.9% (50-109)
|39.5% (15-38)
|Tanner Toolson
|10
|11.0
|4.5
|1.6
|1.2
|0.5
|39.6% (38-96)
|29.8% (17-57)
|Drake Allen
|8
|11.6
|3.3
|3.4
|1.5
|0.3
|46.8% (36-77)
|17.4% (4-23)
|Jaden McClanahan
|10
|8.6
|4.0
|3.9
|0.6
|0.1
|34.7% (26-75)
|29.4% (10-34)
|Trevin Dorius
|10
|7.6
|6.7
|0.9
|0.9
|1.6
|50.9% (29-57)
|0.0% (0-1)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.