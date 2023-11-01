With a record of 6-4, the Utah Valley Wolverines' next game is at the Utah Utes, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to see the Utah Valley Wolverines in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Utah Valley games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Utah Valley's next matchup information

Opponent: Utah Utes

Utah Utes Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Utah Valley's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Utah Valley players

Shop for Utah Valley gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Caleb Stone-Carrawell 10 13.6 2.9 1.5 0.3 0.3 45.9% (50-109) 39.5% (15-38) Tanner Toolson 10 11.0 4.5 1.6 1.2 0.5 39.6% (38-96) 29.8% (17-57) Drake Allen 8 11.6 3.3 3.4 1.5 0.3 46.8% (36-77) 17.4% (4-23) Jaden McClanahan 10 8.6 4.0 3.9 0.6 0.1 34.7% (26-75) 29.4% (10-34) Trevin Dorius 10 7.6 6.7 0.9 0.9 1.6 50.9% (29-57) 0.0% (0-1)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.