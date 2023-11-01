If you're a die-hard fan of Villanova, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Wildcats apparel. For more details, continue reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Villanova Wildcats jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Villanova team leaders

Want to buy Eric Dixon's jersey? Or another Villanova player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Eric Dixon 11 13.6 7.0 1.4 0.5 0.3 Justin Moore 10 13.3 3.5 2.2 0.7 0.2 Tyler Burton 11 9.8 7.6 1.0 0.7 0.4 Jordan Longino 11 9.5 3.2 1.9 0.6 0.3 TJ Bamba 11 9.1 3.9 2.1 0.6 0.2 Hakim Hart 11 6.5 4.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 Mark Armstrong 11 6.4 1.5 1.4 0.8 0.0 Brendan Hausen 11 5.1 1.2 0.4 0.5 0.0 Lance Ware 11 0.7 2.4 0.7 0.6 0.3 Nnanna Njoku 7 0.4 1.4 0.0 0.1 0.6

Villanova season stats

This season, Villanova has won seven games so far (7-4).

The Wildcats have a 4-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 3-1 in neutral-site games.

Villanova's best win this season came on November 23 in an 83-81 overtime victory over the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Wildcats are undefeated against teams in the AP's Top 25 this season, posting a perfect 1-0 record against them.

Villanova's remaining schedule includes five games versus Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Wildcats? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Villanova games

Check out the Wildcats in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 20 Creighton A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 DePaul A 4:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 Xavier H 8:30 PM Sat, Jan 6 St. John's H 1:00 PM Fri, Jan 12 DePaul H 8:30 PM

Check out the Wildcats this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.