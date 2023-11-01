Exclusive Offers on Villanova Wildcats Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
If you're a die-hard fan of Villanova, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Wildcats apparel. For more details, continue reading.
Villanova team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Eric Dixon
|11
|13.6
|7.0
|1.4
|0.5
|0.3
|Justin Moore
|10
|13.3
|3.5
|2.2
|0.7
|0.2
|Tyler Burton
|11
|9.8
|7.6
|1.0
|0.7
|0.4
|Jordan Longino
|11
|9.5
|3.2
|1.9
|0.6
|0.3
|TJ Bamba
|11
|9.1
|3.9
|2.1
|0.6
|0.2
|Hakim Hart
|11
|6.5
|4.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|Mark Armstrong
|11
|6.4
|1.5
|1.4
|0.8
|0.0
|Brendan Hausen
|11
|5.1
|1.2
|0.4
|0.5
|0.0
|Lance Ware
|11
|0.7
|2.4
|0.7
|0.6
|0.3
|Nnanna Njoku
|7
|0.4
|1.4
|0.0
|0.1
|0.6
Villanova season stats
- This season, Villanova has won seven games so far (7-4).
- The Wildcats have a 4-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 3-1 in neutral-site games.
- Villanova's best win this season came on November 23 in an 83-81 overtime victory over the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels.
- The Wildcats are undefeated against teams in the AP's Top 25 this season, posting a perfect 1-0 record against them.
- Villanova's remaining schedule includes five games versus Top 25 teams.
Upcoming Villanova games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Wed, Dec 20
|Creighton
|A
|9:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|DePaul
|A
|4:00 PM
|Wed, Jan 3
|Xavier
|H
|8:30 PM
|Sat, Jan 6
|St. John's
|H
|1:00 PM
|Fri, Jan 12
|DePaul
|H
|8:30 PM
