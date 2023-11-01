Buy Tickets for Villanova Wildcats Basketball Games
Villanova (7-4) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET, on the road against the Creighton Bluejays.
Upcoming Villanova games
Villanova's next matchup information
- Opponent: Creighton Bluejays
- Day/Time: December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Broadcast: Fox Sports 1
Top Villanova players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Eric Dixon
|11
|13.6
|7.0
|1.4
|0.5
|0.3
|46.3% (50-108)
|36.1% (13-36)
|Justin Moore
|10
|13.3
|3.5
|2.2
|0.7
|0.2
|39.6% (44-111)
|30.0% (18-60)
|Tyler Burton
|11
|9.8
|7.6
|1.0
|0.7
|0.4
|37.3% (28-75)
|34.1% (15-44)
|Jordan Longino
|11
|9.5
|3.2
|1.9
|0.6
|0.3
|44.9% (35-78)
|31.0% (13-42)
|TJ Bamba
|11
|9.1
|3.9
|2.1
|0.6
|0.2
|33.3% (31-93)
|31.8% (14-44)
