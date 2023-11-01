Villanova (7-4) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET, on the road against the Creighton Bluejays.

If you're looking to catch the Villanova Wildcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Villanova games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Villanova's next matchup information

Opponent: Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays Day/Time: December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Villanova's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Villanova players

Shop for Villanova gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Eric Dixon 11 13.6 7.0 1.4 0.5 0.3 46.3% (50-108) 36.1% (13-36) Justin Moore 10 13.3 3.5 2.2 0.7 0.2 39.6% (44-111) 30.0% (18-60) Tyler Burton 11 9.8 7.6 1.0 0.7 0.4 37.3% (28-75) 34.1% (15-44) Jordan Longino 11 9.5 3.2 1.9 0.6 0.3 44.9% (35-78) 31.0% (13-42) TJ Bamba 11 9.1 3.9 2.1 0.6 0.2 33.3% (31-93) 31.8% (14-44)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.