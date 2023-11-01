Washington (6-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Sunday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET, on the road against the Seattle U Redhawks.

Upcoming Washington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 17 Seattle U A 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Eastern Washington H 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Colorado A 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Utah A 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Oregon H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Oregon State H 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Arizona State H 11:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 UCLA A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Cal A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Stanford A 9:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Colorado H 11:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Washington State H 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Oregon A 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Oregon State A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Stanford H 11:00 PM

Washington's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Seattle U Redhawks
  • Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Washington players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Keion Brooks Jr. 9 19.9 7.9 1.7 0.7 0.7 50.8% (64-126) 33.3% (10-30)
Sahvir Wheeler 8 16.1 3.6 6.5 1.5 0.4 45.2% (47-104) 25.0% (7-28)
Moses Wood 9 10.6 4.8 0.9 0.9 1.0 37.2% (35-94) 30.6% (19-62)
Koren Johnson 9 9.9 1.2 2.0 0.9 0.4 42.9% (33-77) 34.4% (11-32)
Franck Kepnang 9 7.9 5.9 0.2 0.3 1.9 57.7% (30-52) 0.0% (0-1)

