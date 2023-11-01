Washington (6-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Sunday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET, on the road against the Seattle U Redhawks.

If you're looking to go to see the Washington Huskies in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Washington games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Washington's next matchup information

Opponent: Seattle U Redhawks

Seattle U Redhawks Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Washington's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Washington players

Shop for Washington gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Keion Brooks Jr. 9 19.9 7.9 1.7 0.7 0.7 50.8% (64-126) 33.3% (10-30) Sahvir Wheeler 8 16.1 3.6 6.5 1.5 0.4 45.2% (47-104) 25.0% (7-28) Moses Wood 9 10.6 4.8 0.9 0.9 1.0 37.2% (35-94) 30.6% (19-62) Koren Johnson 9 9.9 1.2 2.0 0.9 0.4 42.9% (33-77) 34.4% (11-32) Franck Kepnang 9 7.9 5.9 0.2 0.3 1.9 57.7% (30-52) 0.0% (0-1)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.