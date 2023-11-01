Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Washington State Cougars. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. More details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Washington State Cougars jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Washington State team leaders

Want to buy Isaac Jones' jersey? Or another Washington State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Myles Rice 9 16.0 2.6 3.1 1.9 0.2 Isaac Jones 9 15.2 7.3 1.9 0.6 0.9 Andrej Jakimovski 9 9.9 5.7 1.7 1.0 0.8 Oscar Cluff 9 9.2 5.4 1.6 0.4 1.2 Rueben Chinyelu 9 7.1 5.8 0.1 0.3 1.6 Jaylen Wells 8 8.0 4.9 0.8 0.3 0.1 Kymany Houinsou 9 6.0 3.2 3.1 0.8 0.8 Joseph Yesufu 6 6.2 2.0 1.8 1.0 0.0 Isaiah Watts 7 3.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.1 Jabe Mullins 9 2.7 1.1 0.7 0.8 0.1

Washington State season stats

Washington State has put together an 8-1 record on the season so far.

Washington State defeated the Portland State Vikings (No. 36 in the RPI) in a 71-61 win on December 2 -- its signature win of the season.

This season, the Cougars haven't played a single game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are 20 games left on Washington State's schedule in 2023-24, and two are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Cougars? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Washington State games

Check out the Cougars in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Santa Clara N 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Boise State N 11:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Utah A 8:30 PM Sun, Dec 31 Colorado A 2:00 PM Thu, Jan 4 Oregon State H 11:00 PM

Check out the Cougars this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.