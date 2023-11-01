Buy Tickets for Washington State Cougars Basketball Games
The Washington State Cougars (8-1) will be up against the the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday, December 16 (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues.
If you're looking to go to see the Washington State Cougars in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Washington State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Washington State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Santa Clara Broncos
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Footprint Center
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Washington State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Washington State players
Shop for Washington State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Myles Rice
|9
|16.0
|2.6
|3.1
|1.9
|0.2
|49.5% (53-107)
|35.5% (11-31)
|Isaac Jones
|9
|15.2
|7.3
|1.9
|0.6
|0.9
|64.9% (50-77)
|14.3% (1-7)
|Andrej Jakimovski
|9
|9.9
|5.7
|1.7
|1.0
|0.8
|39.0% (32-82)
|32.0% (16-50)
|Oscar Cluff
|9
|9.2
|5.4
|1.6
|0.4
|1.2
|59.7% (37-62)
|-
|Rueben Chinyelu
|9
|7.1
|5.8
|0.1
|0.3
|1.6
|66.7% (28-42)
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.