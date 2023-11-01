The Washington State Cougars (8-1) will be up against the the Santa Clara Broncos on Saturday, December 16 (beginning at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues.

Upcoming Washington State games

Washington State's next matchup information

Opponent: Santa Clara Broncos

Santa Clara Broncos Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Washington State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Myles Rice 9 16.0 2.6 3.1 1.9 0.2 49.5% (53-107) 35.5% (11-31) Isaac Jones 9 15.2 7.3 1.9 0.6 0.9 64.9% (50-77) 14.3% (1-7) Andrej Jakimovski 9 9.9 5.7 1.7 1.0 0.8 39.0% (32-82) 32.0% (16-50) Oscar Cluff 9 9.2 5.4 1.6 0.4 1.2 59.7% (37-62) - Rueben Chinyelu 9 7.1 5.8 0.1 0.3 1.6 66.7% (28-42) -

