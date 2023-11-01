When you're rooting for Weber State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Wildcats' recent stats and trends, below.

Weber State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dillon Jones 8 18.9 10.5 3.5 1.9 0.0 Steven Verplancken Jr. 9 12.3 2.9 1.0 0.8 0.0 Blaise Threatt 9 9.0 3.2 2.8 1.2 0.0 Dyson Koehler 9 7.1 2.7 0.3 0.9 0.0 Alex Tew 9 6.1 3.8 1.1 0.8 0.4 KJ Cunningham 9 5.6 1.4 1.7 0.1 0.0 Viljami Vartiainen 9 5.4 1.8 0.3 0.4 0.1 Louie Jordan 7 3.9 1.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 Marko Sarenac 7 2.9 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 Handje Tamba 9 1.8 2.3 0.1 0.2 0.2

Weber State season stats

This season, Weber State has won five games so far (5-4).

The Wildcats are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-2 on the road, while going 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 12 versus the Saint Mary's Gaels, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in the RPI, Weber State registered its signature win of the season, a 61-57 victory on the road.

This year, the Wildcats have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on Weber State's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Weber State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 16 Wyoming A 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Park (AZ) H 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Montana H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Montana State H 4:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 South Dakota State H 9:00 PM

