On deck for the Weber State Wildcats (5-4) is a game away versus the Wyoming Cowboys, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming Weber State games

Weber State's next matchup information

Opponent: Wyoming Cowboys

Opponent: Wyoming Cowboys
Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Location: Arena-Auditorium

Broadcast: MW Network

Top Weber State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dillon Jones 8 18.9 10.5 3.5 1.9 0.0 48.5% (49-101) 33.3% (9-27) Steven Verplancken Jr. 9 12.3 2.9 1.0 0.8 0.0 37.2% (35-94) 37.9% (22-58) Blaise Threatt 9 9.0 3.2 2.8 1.2 0.0 57.6% (34-59) 36.4% (4-11) Dyson Koehler 9 7.1 2.7 0.3 0.9 0.0 27.1% (16-59) 27.8% (10-36) Alex Tew 9 6.1 3.8 1.1 0.8 0.4 50.0% (19-38) -

