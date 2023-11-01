Buy Tickets for Weber State Wildcats Basketball Games
On deck for the Weber State Wildcats (5-4) is a game away versus the Wyoming Cowboys, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
Upcoming Weber State games
Weber State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Wyoming Cowboys
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Arena-Auditorium
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top Weber State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dillon Jones
|8
|18.9
|10.5
|3.5
|1.9
|0.0
|48.5% (49-101)
|33.3% (9-27)
|Steven Verplancken Jr.
|9
|12.3
|2.9
|1.0
|0.8
|0.0
|37.2% (35-94)
|37.9% (22-58)
|Blaise Threatt
|9
|9.0
|3.2
|2.8
|1.2
|0.0
|57.6% (34-59)
|36.4% (4-11)
|Dyson Koehler
|9
|7.1
|2.7
|0.3
|0.9
|0.0
|27.1% (16-59)
|27.8% (10-36)
|Alex Tew
|9
|6.1
|3.8
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|50.0% (19-38)
|-
