On deck for the Weber State Wildcats (5-4) is a game away versus the Wyoming Cowboys, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

Upcoming Weber State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Wyoming A 9:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Park (AZ) H 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Montana H 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Montana State H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 South Dakota State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Oral Roberts A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Sacramento State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Portland State A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Eastern Washington H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Idaho H 9:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Montana A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Idaho State H 9:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Northern Arizona A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Northern Colorado A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Portland State H 9:00 PM

Weber State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wyoming Cowboys
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Arena-Auditorium
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Top Weber State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dillon Jones 8 18.9 10.5 3.5 1.9 0.0 48.5% (49-101) 33.3% (9-27)
Steven Verplancken Jr. 9 12.3 2.9 1.0 0.8 0.0 37.2% (35-94) 37.9% (22-58)
Blaise Threatt 9 9.0 3.2 2.8 1.2 0.0 57.6% (34-59) 36.4% (4-11)
Dyson Koehler 9 7.1 2.7 0.3 0.9 0.0 27.1% (16-59) 27.8% (10-36)
Alex Tew 9 6.1 3.8 1.1 0.8 0.4 50.0% (19-38) -

