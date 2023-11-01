Wisconsin's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Badgers are currently 7-3) on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Upcoming Wisconsin games

Wisconsin's next matchup information

Opponent: Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Jacksonville State Gamecocks Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Broadcast: BTN

BTN Favorite: Wisconsin -20.5

Wisconsin -20.5 Total: 125.5 points

Top Wisconsin players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% AJ Storr 10 13.8 2.9 0.8 0.6 0.1 41.5% (51-123) 29.4% (10-34) Steven Crowl 10 12.1 7.1 2.1 0.5 0.4 60.0% (45-75) 72.7% (8-11) Tyler Wahl 10 10.3 5.8 1.1 0.7 0.5 50.6% (39-77) 0.0% (0-4) John Blackwell 10 9.9 3.6 0.6 0.4 0.0 50.0% (28-56) 52.4% (11-21) Chucky Hepburn 10 9.8 3.3 3.9 1.4 0.1 40.4% (36-89) 27.8% (10-36)

