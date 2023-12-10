Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big East this college hoops season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Marquette

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

8-2 | 27-4 Odds to Win Big East: +175

+175 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 78-59 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

Opponent: St. Thomas

St. Thomas Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Creighton

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 27-4

8-2 | 27-4 Odds to Win Big East: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank: 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 79-64 vs UNLV

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

3. UConn

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-4

9-1 | 27-4 Odds to Win Big East: +175

+175 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th

275th Last Game: W 101-63 vs UAPB

Next Game

Opponent: @ Gonzaga

@ Gonzaga Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Xavier

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 17-14

5-5 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big East: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 84-79 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Opponent: Winthrop

Winthrop Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Villanova

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-13

7-4 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big East: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th

58th Last Game: W 65-56 vs UCLA

Next Game

Opponent: @ Creighton

@ Creighton Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Providence

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-13

8-2 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big East: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank: 183rd

183rd Last Game: W 74-54 vs Brown

Next Game

Opponent: Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. Butler

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 17-13

8-2 | 17-13 Odds to Win Big East: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 67th

67th Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th

116th Last Game: W 97-90 vs Cal

Next Game

Opponent: Saginaw Valley

Saginaw Valley Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. St. John's (NY)

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 15-16

6-3 | 15-16 Odds to Win Big East: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st

101st Last Game: L 86-80 vs Boston College

Next Game

Opponent: Fordham

Fordham Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Seton Hall

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 14-17

6-4 | 14-17 Odds to Win Big East: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th

146th Last Game: W 70-61 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Georgetown

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 7-24

6-4 | 7-24 Odds to Win Big East: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 192nd

192nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 334th

334th Last Game: W 71-54 vs Coppin State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Notre Dame

@ Notre Dame Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: The CW

11. DePaul

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-27

2-7 | 4-27 Odds to Win Big East: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 195th

195th Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 75-68 vs Louisville

Next Game