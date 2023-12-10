Which basketball team sits on top of the Big Ten? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 29-2

9-1 | 29-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: -144

-144 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 92-86 vs Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: Arizona

Arizona Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Peacock

2. Illinois

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-6

7-2 | 25-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd

42nd Last Game: L 86-79 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: Colgate

Colgate Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Ohio State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 26-6

8-2 | 26-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th

68th Last Game: L 83-80 vs Penn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCLA

@ UCLA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

4. Wisconsin

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 25-6

7-3 | 25-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 24th

24th Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 98-73 vs Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

5. Michigan State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 20-11

4-5 | 20-11 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 77-70 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Opponent: Baylor

Baylor Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

6. Michigan

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-15

5-5 | 16-15 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 90-80 vs Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Iowa

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-15

5-5 | 16-15 Odds to Win Big Ten: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 90-80 vs Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

8. Nebraska

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-13

8-2 | 18-13 Odds to Win Big Ten: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th

188th Last Game: W 77-70 vs Michigan State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Northwestern

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-14

7-2 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big Ten: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th

158th Last Game: L 75-73 vs Chicago State

Next Game

Opponent: @ DePaul

@ DePaul Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Minnesota

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

8-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big Ten: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th

306th Last Game: W 101-65 vs IUPUI

Next Game

Opponent: Ball State

Ball State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: B1G+

11. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 14-17

6-3 | 14-17 Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th

94th Last Game: W 70-63 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: LIU

LIU Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: B1G+

12. Penn State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 12-19

5-5 | 12-19 Odds to Win Big Ten: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th

137th Last Game: W 83-80 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Opponent: Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

13. Indiana

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 11-20

7-2 | 11-20 Odds to Win Big Ten: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th

88th Last Game: L 104-76 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: Kansas

Kansas Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

14. Maryland

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 9-22

6-4 | 9-22 Odds to Win Big Ten: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 134th

134th Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st

291st Last Game: W 105-65 vs Alcorn State

Next Game