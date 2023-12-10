Which basketball team sits on top of the Horizon League? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Purdue Fort Wayne

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 25-4

10-1 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th

304th Last Game: W 89-80 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

Opponent: Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Oakland

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-10

6-5 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th

39th Last Game: W 77-63 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Wright State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-10

4-6 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 144th

144th Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: L 91-84 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Youngstown State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 19-8

7-3 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 147th

147th Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st

151st Last Game: W 72-68 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Bethany (WV)

Bethany (WV) Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Cleveland State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 17-13

6-5 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 182nd

182nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th

234th Last Game: L 83-77 vs Kent State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bradley

@ Bradley Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Northern Kentucky

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 14-15

5-5 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 184th

184th Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd

243rd Last Game: L 77-76 vs Akron

Next Game

Opponent: Cumberlands (KY)

Cumberlands (KY) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Green Bay

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 227th

227th Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th

238th Last Game: W 70-68 vs UIC

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Robert Morris

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

2-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 251st

251st Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd

142nd Last Game: L 73-69 vs Delaware

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Vincent

Saint Vincent Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Milwaukee

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-24

4-7 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 314th

314th Strength of Schedule Rank: 264th

264th Last Game: L 80-67 vs Longwood

Next Game

Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Detroit Mercy

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 3-28

0-10 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 323rd

323rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 91-59 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount

@ Loyola Marymount Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. IUPUI

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 1-27

3-8 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 360th

360th Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st

251st Last Game: L 101-65 vs Minnesota

Next Game