December 14 NBA Power Rankings: Who is #1 this Week?
As of December 14, which are the top teams in the NBA? In this week's power rankings, which can be seen below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
NBA Power Rankings
1. Boston Celtics
- Current Record: 17-5 | Projected Record: 77-5
- Odds to Win Finals: +375
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
- Last Game: W 120-113 vs Cavaliers
Rep the Boston Celtics with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
2. Philadelphia 76ers
- Current Record: 16-7 | Projected Record: 74-8
- Odds to Win Finals: +1400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 129-111 vs Pistons
Rep the Philadelphia 76ers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Current Record: 15-7 | Projected Record: 64-18
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 134-120 vs Jazz
Rep the Oklahoma City Thunder with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kings
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)
4. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Current Record: 17-5 | Projected Record: 60-22
- Odds to Win Finals: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
- Last Game: L 121-107 vs Pelicans
Rep the Minnesota Timberwolves with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
5. Houston Rockets
- Current Record: 12-9 | Projected Record: 57-24
- Odds to Win Finals: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
- Last Game: W 117-104 vs Grizzlies
Rep the Houston Rockets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: BSSE, Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
6. Denver Nuggets
- Current Record: 16-9 | Projected Record: 57-25
- Odds to Win Finals: +400
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
- Last Game: W 114-106 vs Bulls
Rep the Denver Nuggets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Nets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: ALT, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)
7. Orlando Magic
- Current Record: 16-7 | Projected Record: 56-26
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: W 104-94 vs Cavaliers
Rep the Orlando Magic with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Celtics
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)
8. Los Angeles Clippers
- Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 53-29
- Odds to Win Finals: +2200
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
- Last Game: W 119-99 vs Kings
Rep the Los Angeles Clippers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Warriors
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, NBCS-BA (Watch this game on Fubo)
9. New York Knicks
- Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 50-31
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: L 117-113 vs Jazz
Rep the New York Knicks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)
10. Milwaukee Bucks
- Current Record: 17-7 | Projected Record: 50-31
- Odds to Win Finals: +450
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 140-126 vs Pacers
Rep the Milwaukee Bucks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Pistons
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: BSWI, BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
11. Los Angeles Lakers
- Current Record: 15-10 | Projected Record: 50-32
- Odds to Win Finals: +1600
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
- Last Game: W 122-119 vs Spurs
Rep the Los Angeles Lakers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Spurs
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)
12. Brooklyn Nets
- Current Record: 13-10 | Projected Record: 48-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: W 116-112 vs Suns
Rep the Brooklyn Nets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nuggets
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: ALT, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)
13. Dallas Mavericks
- Current Record: 15-8 | Projected Record: 50-32
- Odds to Win Finals: +2500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 127-125 vs Lakers
Rep the Dallas Mavericks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
14. Indiana Pacers
- Current Record: 13-9 | Projected Record: 49-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +10000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: L 140-126 vs Bucks
Rep the Indiana Pacers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wizards
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: MNMT, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)
15. Golden State Warriors
- Current Record: 10-13 | Projected Record: 50-32
- Odds to Win Finals: +1800
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 119-116 vs Suns
Rep the Golden State Warriors with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Clippers
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, NBCS-BA (Watch this game on Fubo)
16. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Current Record: 13-11 | Projected Record: 49-33
- Odds to Win Finals: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: L 120-113 vs Celtics
Rep the Cleveland Cavaliers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Celtics
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)
17. New Orleans Pelicans
- Current Record: 14-11 | Projected Record: 43-39
- Odds to Win Finals: +5000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 142-122 vs Wizards
Rep the New Orleans Pelicans with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Hornets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)
18. Sacramento Kings
- Current Record: 13-9 | Projected Record: 45-37
- Odds to Win Finals: +4000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: L 119-99 vs Clippers
Rep the Sacramento Kings with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Thunder
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)
19. Miami Heat
- Current Record: 14-10 | Projected Record: 39-42
- Odds to Win Finals: +3500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 115-104 vs Hornets
Rep the Miami Heat with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Bulls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
20. Phoenix Suns
- Current Record: 13-11 | Projected Record: 37-44
- Odds to Win Finals: +700
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
- Last Game: L 116-112 vs Nets
Rep the Phoenix Suns with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Knicks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)
21. Atlanta Hawks
- Current Record: 9-14 | Projected Record: 39-42
- Odds to Win Finals: +12500
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
- Last Game: L 135-128 vs Raptors
Rep the Atlanta Hawks with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: TSN, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
22. Toronto Raptors
- Current Record: 10-14 | Projected Record: 28-53
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
- Last Game: W 135-128 vs Hawks
Rep the Toronto Raptors with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Hawks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: TSN, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)
23. Chicago Bulls
- Current Record: 9-16 | Projected Record: 23-59
- Odds to Win Finals: +25000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 114-106 vs Nuggets
Rep the Chicago Bulls with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Heat
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)
24. Portland Trail Blazers
- Current Record: 6-16 | Projected Record: 15-67
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
- Last Game: L 132-127 vs Clippers
Rep the Portland Trail Blazers with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)
25. Memphis Grizzlies
- Current Record: 6-17 | Projected Record: 15-66
- Odds to Win Finals: +15000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
- Last Game: L 117-104 vs Rockets
Rep the Memphis Grizzlies with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: BSSE, Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
26. Charlotte Hornets
- Current Record: 7-15 | Projected Record: 13-68
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
- Last Game: L 115-104 vs Heat
Rep the Charlotte Hornets with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Pelicans
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: BSSE, BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)
27. Utah Jazz
- Current Record: 8-16 | Projected Record: 13-68
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 117-113 vs Knicks
Rep the Utah Jazz with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+, KJZZ (Watch this game on Fubo)
28. San Antonio Spurs
- Current Record: 3-20 | Projected Record: 8-73
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 122-119 vs Lakers
Rep the San Antonio Spurs with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Lakers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN, CW35, SportsNet LA (Watch this game on Fubo)
29. Washington Wizards
- Current Record: 3-20 | Projected Record: 8-74
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 142-122 vs Pelicans
Rep the Washington Wizards with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Pacers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: MNMT, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)
30. Detroit Pistons
- Current Record: 2-22 | Projected Record: 4-78
- Odds to Win Finals: +100000
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 129-111 vs 76ers
Rep the Detroit Pistons with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.