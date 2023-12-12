Will A.J. Greer Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 12?
Can we count on A.J. Greer finding the back of the net when the Calgary Flames take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Greer stats and insights
- In four of 27 games this season, Greer has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
- Greer has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Greer recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:11
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|8:44
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|7:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:20
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:11
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|10:34
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|11:25
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|7:32
|Away
|L 4-2
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
