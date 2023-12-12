On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Adam Ruzicka going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

  • Ruzicka has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Ruzicka has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:44 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:27 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 10:12 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 8:58 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:57 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:54 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 10:02 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:34 Away L 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

