Should you bet on Alexander Barabanov to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Barabanov stats and insights

  • Barabanov has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Jets.
  • Barabanov has zero points on the power play.
  • Barabanov's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

