Should you bet on Alexander Barabanov to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Alexander Barabanov score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Barabanov stats and insights

Barabanov has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

Barabanov has zero points on the power play.

Barabanov's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

