For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Andrew Mangiapane a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mangiapane stats and insights

  • Mangiapane has scored in five of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken two shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mangiapane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:59 Away L 6-5
12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:17 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:00 Home W 3-2
12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:24 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:13 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 2 0 2 15:06 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:51 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.