The Calgary Flames, with Andrew Mangiapane, will be on the ice Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Prop bets for Mangiapane are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

SCRIPPS and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Mangiapane has averaged 15:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Mangiapane has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 27 games this year, Mangiapane has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Mangiapane has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Mangiapane hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Mangiapane has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +28 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 27 Games 5 15 Points 1 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

