Can we anticipate Anthony Beauvillier lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beauvillier stats and insights

Beauvillier has scored in two of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted five shots in three games against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Beauvillier has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beauvillier recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.