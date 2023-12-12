Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 12?
Can we anticipate Anthony Beauvillier lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Beauvillier stats and insights
- Beauvillier has scored in two of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted five shots in three games against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Beauvillier has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Beauvillier recent games
Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
