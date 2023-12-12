Will Anthony Duclair find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Duclair has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

Duclair has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

Duclair averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:50 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:57 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:08 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 18:18 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:11 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 7-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

