Anthony Duclair will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets play on Tuesday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Duclair in that upcoming Sharks-Jets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Anthony Duclair vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair has averaged 14:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Duclair has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

In six of 25 games this year, Duclair has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Duclair has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 25 games played.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Duclair hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Duclair has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 1 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

