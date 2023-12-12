Will Auston Matthews Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 12?
Will Auston Matthews find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Matthews stats and insights
- In 10 of 25 games this season, Matthews has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- He takes 4.4 shots per game, and converts 17.3% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 70 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Matthews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|2
|2
|0
|21:41
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|2
|2
|0
|23:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|22:43
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:15
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|24:15
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|21:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|W 3-2
Maple Leafs vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
