Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. There are prop bets for Matthews available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Auston Matthews vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Matthews Season Stats Insights

Matthews' plus-minus this season, in 21:29 per game on the ice, is 0.

In Matthews' 25 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Matthews has a point in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Matthews has an assist in eight of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Matthews' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Matthews has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matthews Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 3 28 Points 0 19 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

