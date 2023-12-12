The Edmonton Oilers (12-12-1), winners of seven games in a row on home ice, will host the Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-1) -- who've lost six straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Blackhawks vs Oilers Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have conceded 93 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 65 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that span.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 27 11 12 23 25 24 40.6% Philipp Kurashev 21 6 10 16 11 11 57.8% Jason Dickinson 27 9 5 14 10 19 48.2% Nick Foligno 27 4 8 12 9 21 46.2% Seth Jones 27 0 11 11 30 12 -

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have allowed 84 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 15th in NHL action in goals against.

The Oilers' 87 total goals (3.5 per game) rank ninth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Oilers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Oilers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) over that span.

Oilers Key Players