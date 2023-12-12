How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST
The Edmonton Oilers (12-12-1), winners of seven games in a row on home ice, will host the Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-1) -- who've lost six straight away from home -- on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can watch ESPN to see the Blackhawks look to beat the Oilers.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs Oilers Additional Info
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks have conceded 93 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 24th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 65 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that span.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|27
|11
|12
|23
|25
|24
|40.6%
|Philipp Kurashev
|21
|6
|10
|16
|11
|11
|57.8%
|Jason Dickinson
|27
|9
|5
|14
|10
|19
|48.2%
|Nick Foligno
|27
|4
|8
|12
|9
|21
|46.2%
|Seth Jones
|27
|0
|11
|11
|30
|12
|-
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have allowed 84 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 15th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Oilers' 87 total goals (3.5 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Oilers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Oilers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) over that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|23
|10
|26
|36
|29
|26
|49.3%
|Leon Draisaitl
|25
|11
|21
|32
|34
|31
|56%
|Zach Hyman
|24
|15
|13
|28
|5
|8
|33.3%
|Evan Bouchard
|25
|8
|20
|28
|24
|15
|-
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|25
|5
|19
|24
|10
|22
|46%
