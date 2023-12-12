Tuesday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Edmonton Oilers (12-12-1) and the Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-1) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers are -550 on the moneyline to win at home against the Blackhawks (+400) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks vs Oilers Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Betting Trends

In 16 of 25 matches this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined to finish above 7 goals.

In the 20 times this season the Oilers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 12-8 in those games.

The Blackhawks have secured an upset victory in eight, or 30.8%, of the 26 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Edmonton is yet to play with moneyline odds of -550 or shorter.

Chicago has not been a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +400 odds on them winning this game.

Blackhawks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Connor Bedard 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-161) Philipp Kurashev 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-149) Nick Foligno 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+125) -

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 5-3-2 6.9 4.40 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 4.40 2.60 11 31.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 3-5-2 6.3 2.20 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.20 3.00 3 9.7% Record as ML Favorite 7-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.