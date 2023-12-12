The Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl and the Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard's 11 goals and 12 assists in 27 contests give him 23 points on the season.

Kurashev is a top scorer for Chicago, with 16 total points this season. In 21 games, he has scored six goals and provided 10 assists.

This season, Jason Dickinson has nine goals and five assists for Edmonton.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has an .882 save percentage (61st in the league), with 329 total saves, while allowing 44 goals (3.7 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-9-1 record between the posts for Chicago this season.

Oilers Players to Watch

Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's leading contributors with 36 points. He has scored 10 goals and picked up 26 assists this season.

Draisaitl is another key contributor for Edmonton, with 32 points (1.3 per game) -- scoring 11 goals and adding 21 assists.

Evan Bouchard has posted eight goals and 20 assists for Edmonton.

Calvin Pickard (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.2 on the season. His .917% save percentage ranks 12th in the NHL.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.41 31st 23rd 3.36 Goals Allowed 3.44 28th 3rd 33.6 Shots 27.6 30th 5th 28.4 Shots Allowed 32.7 28th 4th 27.59% Power Play % 10.23% 29th 17th 80% Penalty Kill % 77.01% 21st

