The Edmonton Oilers (12-12-1) carry a seven-game home win streak into a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-1), who have lost six in a row on the road, on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-500) Blackhawks (+375) 7

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been made an underdog 26 times this season, and won eight, or 30.8%, of those games.

Chicago has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +375.

The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 21.1%.

Chicago has played 10 games this season that ended with more than 7 goals.

Blackhawks vs Oilers Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 87 (9th) Goals 65 (30th) 84 (15th) Goals Allowed 93 (24th) 24 (5th) Power Play Goals 9 (29th) 19 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (23rd)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 4-5-1 over its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record against the spread during that span.

Chicago has hit the over in three of its last 10 games.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.7 less than the 7 over/under for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.3.

The Blackhawks' 65 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks have given up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th.

They have a -28 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

