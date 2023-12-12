Blackhawks vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST
The Edmonton Oilers (12-12-1) carry a seven-game home win streak into a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-1), who have lost six in a row on the road, on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-500)
|Blackhawks (+375)
|7
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been made an underdog 26 times this season, and won eight, or 30.8%, of those games.
- Chicago has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +375.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 21.1%.
- Chicago has played 10 games this season that ended with more than 7 goals.
Blackhawks vs Oilers Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|87 (9th)
|Goals
|65 (30th)
|84 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|93 (24th)
|24 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (29th)
|19 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (23rd)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks went 4-5-1 over its last 10 games, including a 5-5-0 record against the spread during that span.
- Chicago has hit the over in three of its last 10 games.
- The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 contests, 0.7 less than the 7 over/under for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.3.
- The Blackhawks' 65 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have given up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th.
- They have a -28 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.
