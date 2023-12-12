Bookmakers have listed player props for Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard and others when the Edmonton Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Bedard has scored 11 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 12 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 23 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.1 shots per game, shooting 13.1%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 10 0 2 2 6 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 3 at Wild Dec. 3 0 1 1 3

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Philipp Kurashev is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 16 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 10 assists in 21 games.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 10 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 vs. Ducks Dec. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Predators Dec. 5 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

McDavid is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (36 total points), having collected 10 goals and 26 assists.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 10 1 1 2 3 vs. Wild Dec. 8 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 0 3 3 2 at Jets Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 1 2 3 2

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) to the team.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Wild Dec. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 6 0 0 0 1 at Jets Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

