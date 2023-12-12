For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Blake Coleman a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

In eight of 28 games this season, Coleman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (five shots).

Coleman has no points on the power play.

Coleman's shooting percentage is 11.0%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:27 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:08 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 16:01 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:07 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:17 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 15:52 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.