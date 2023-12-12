The Calgary Flames, including Blake Coleman, will be in action Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. There are prop bets for Coleman available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Blake Coleman vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Coleman Season Stats Insights

Coleman has averaged 15:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

Coleman has a goal in eight games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Coleman has a point in 14 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points four times.

Coleman has an assist in nine of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Coleman has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coleman has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coleman Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+28) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 28 Games 5 18 Points 4 8 Goals 2 10 Assists 2

