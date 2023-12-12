Will Bobby Brink Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 12?
Can we count on Bobby Brink lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Brink stats and insights
- Brink has scored in three of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Brink has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Brink recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|12:10
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:51
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|12:54
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:32
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 6-3
Flyers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
