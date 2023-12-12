Can we count on Bobby Brink lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

Brink has scored in three of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

Brink has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Brink recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 12:10 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:48 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:51 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 4-1 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 12:54 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:32 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 6-3

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

