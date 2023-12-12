Will Bobby McMann Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 12?
When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Bobby McMann score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
McMann stats and insights
- McMann is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- McMann has no points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
