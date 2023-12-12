When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Bobby McMann score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Bobby McMann score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

McMann stats and insights

McMann is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.

McMann has no points on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

