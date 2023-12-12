Will Calen Addison Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 12?
Should you bet on Calen Addison to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Addison stats and insights
- Addison has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.
- Addison has picked up six assists on the power play.
- Addison averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Addison recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|19:11
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:44
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:43
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|15:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|17:54
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|L 7-1
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
