Should you bet on Calen Addison to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Addison stats and insights

Addison has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

Addison has picked up six assists on the power play.

Addison averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Addison recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:01 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:39 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:11 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:43 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 15:45 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 17:54 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:47 Away L 7-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.