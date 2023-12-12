Calle Jarnkrok and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Madison Square Garden. Considering a wager on Jarnkrok? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Calle Jarnkrok vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Jarnkrok Season Stats Insights

Jarnkrok has averaged 15:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

In five of 25 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Jarnkrok has registered a point in a game 12 times this season over 25 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In eight of 25 games this year, Jarnkrok has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Jarnkrok's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Jarnkrok has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Jarnkrok Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 2 14 Points 0 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

