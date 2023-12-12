Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST
If you reside in Columbia County, Wisconsin and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Columbia County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sauk Prairie High School at Portage High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Portage, WI
- Conference: Badger
- How to Stream: Watch Here
