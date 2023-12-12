Will Connor Bedard Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 12?
In the upcoming matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Connor Bedard to score a goal for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Bedard stats and insights
- Bedard has scored in nine of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- Bedard has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 13.1% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Bedard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|21:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:00
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:08
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|18:54
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
