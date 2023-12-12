Connor Bedard will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers play at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Bedard's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Connor Bedard vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Bedard has averaged 19:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -14.

In nine of 27 games this year Bedard has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bedard has a point in 18 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Bedard has an assist in 10 of 27 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Bedard hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Bedard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bedard Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the NHL.

