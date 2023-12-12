Connor McDavid will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Tuesday at Rogers Place, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on McDavid's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor McDavid vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -139)

1.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McDavid Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, McDavid has averaged 19:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In nine of 23 games this season, McDavid has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

McDavid has a point in 18 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.

In 16 of 23 games this year, McDavid has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that McDavid hits the over on his points over/under is 58.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McDavid has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McDavid Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -28 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 23 Games 3 36 Points 9 10 Goals 5 26 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.