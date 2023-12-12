Connor Zary will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Looking to wager on Zary's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Zary vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zary Season Stats Insights

Zary has averaged 14:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Zary has a goal in six of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zary has registered a point in a game 11 times this season over 18 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Zary has an assist in six of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Zary's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Zary going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zary Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +28 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 18 Games 1 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.