Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Nurse in that upcoming Oilers-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Darnell Nurse vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

Nurse's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:42 per game on the ice, is +4.

Nurse has a goal in four of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 25 games this year, Nurse has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of 25 games this season, Nurse has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Nurse hits the over on his points prop total is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Nurse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nurse Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-28).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 25 Games 3 9 Points 4 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 4

