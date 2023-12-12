Will David Kampf Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 12?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Kampf a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will David Kampf score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Kampf stats and insights
- In three of 25 games this season, Kampf has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Kampf has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Kampf recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|14:21
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:26
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|9:28
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|W 3-2
Maple Leafs vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
