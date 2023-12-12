Will Dennis Gilbert Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 12?
Will Dennis Gilbert find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Gilbert stats and insights
- Gilbert is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Gilbert has no points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Gilbert recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|20:26
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:03
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
