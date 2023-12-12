Will Elias Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 12?
Can we expect Elias Lindholm lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- In six of 28 games this season, Lindholm has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (two shots).
- Lindholm has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|2
|2
|0
|23:05
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|17:40
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|L 4-2
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
