Can we expect Elias Lindholm lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames match up against the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, Lindholm has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (two shots).

Lindholm has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 2 2 0 23:05 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:39 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:41 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:34 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 2 1 1 17:40 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:30 Away L 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

